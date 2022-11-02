Video shows transport truck rear-ending another truck on Highway 401, driver charged

A driver has been charged after a rear-end collision on Highway 401 in Durham Region that was caught on camera.

The video of the crash was posted by the Ontario Provincial Police on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Courtice Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the video, vehicles are seen reducing their speed on the highway due to traffic congestion ahead. Seconds later, a fast-moving truck slams into the back of another truck that is slowing down.

The collision resulted in flying debris, which struck a third vehicle.

Police said one of the truck drivers suffered minor injuries and had been charged with careless driving.