Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone

A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.

York Regional Police posted video of the interaction to social media, saying the driver was travelling 131 kilometres an hour in a 50km/h zone.

In the video, an officer pulled over the speeding vehicle and can be heard telling the driver they were going to lose their licence and vehicle.

The driver can be heard telling the officer the vehicle was their father’s before arguing they thought the speed limit was 90km/h.

“I just got my G licence,” they said. “I have a clean record.”

The officer responded by saying “not today.”

“That’s a crazy speed, man,” they said. “You just passed a school.”

The driver is then heard asking if he could simply return to his G2 status and take another test.

Police charged him with operating a vehicle 40 kilometres or more over the speed limit in an under 80 km/hr zone, as well as speeding 131 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 30 days.

In their post on social media, York police noted that 118 stunt driving charges were laid in January 2024 in York Region alone.

“Unless your Taylor Swift jetting from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, we don’t advise travelling this fast,” police said.