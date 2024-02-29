Video shows fire at downtown Toronto encampment after propane tanks ignite

Firefighters rushed to a small park in downtown Toronto Thursday morning after a number of propane tanks ignited inside a tent and exploded causing a smoky fire.

Toronto fire told CP24 that they were called Clarence Square, near Wellington Street West and Spadina Avenue, at 9:40 a.m.

At the scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from a tent, Toronto fire said.

Video footage captured by a CTV National News journalist shows firefighters spraying water on a tent on fire on the west side of the parkette. A large plume of black and grey smoke is also seen rising into the sky.

Toronto fire said that the fire is now out and that no injuries have been reported,

Crews remain on scene and the fire investigation team has been notified, they said.

Toronto police also attended the scene. A media officer told CP24.com that no one was inside the tent at the time of the incident.