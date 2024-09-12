TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows altercation moments before fatal stabbing in Etobicoke

    Surveillance video of an altercation that ended in a fatal stabbing in Etobicoke early Thursday morning has been obtained by CP24.

    The video, which has been edited to omit the stabbing itself, was recorded by a business in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just before 6 a.m.

    That’s where police say a “number of parties” became involved in an altercation that turned deadly.

    In the video, two people can be seen scuffling from the north side of the street to the south side. At one point, two individuals fall to the ground. While one person gets up, the other does not.

    Police said one man was transported to hospital in critical condition following the incident. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

    Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said the homicide unit is investigating, adding that investigators believe a second male victim fled the scene.

    “We're concerned for that individual as he has not made himself known to us. We do not believe that he's attended a local hospital or sought any medical help,” Pravica said.

    It’s unclear what led to the altercation or how many individuals were involved, Pravica explained.

    Police said a passerby made the initial call to 911 and it’s believed there were other witnesses, all of whom are being asked to contact police.

    The ages of the victims are not known and police have not released any suspect descriptions.

    Road closures are in effect and Pravica said he anticipates those will be in place for some time.

    With files from CP24's Beatrice Vaisman

