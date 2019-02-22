

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Victims and families impacted by a deadly shooting in Greektown this summer are holding a press conference today to speak about gun violence and what they say is a “lack of action by governments” to address it.

According to a press release, nearly a dozen victims of the July 22 shooting and their families will be joined by community leaders and area politicians at the 10 a.m. press conference at the Danforth Music Hall.

The event comes precisely seven months to the day since Faisal Hussain opened fired along the busy street, killing 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon and injuring 13 others.

The group of speakers at today’s press conference is expected to include shooting victim Noor Samieim; Quinn Fallon, the brother of Reese Fallon, and Ken Price, whose daughter Samatha was injured in the shooting.

In the press release announcing the event, organizers say that those participating were all “directly impacted” by “devastating gun violence” and “want their voices to be heard on the issue.”