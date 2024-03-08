Victim of shooting at Etobicoke condo building dies in hospital
A man who was critically injured in a shooting at an Etobicoke condo building Thursday night has died of his injuries.
Toronto police confirmed Friday morning that they are now investigating a homicide.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers attended the building at Eva Road and The West Mall shortly after 8:30 p.m. after gunfire rang out inside the building.
They arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
Police said Friday that no arrests have been made so far, and there is no suspect description available at the moment.
They are asking anyone within information to contact investigators, or call Crime Stoppers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fake images made to show Trump with Black supporters highlight concerns around AI and elections
At first glance, images circulating online showing former U.S. president Donald Trump surrounded by groups of Black people smiling and laughing seem nothing out of the ordinary, but a look closer is telling.
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Behind the doors of a Chinese hacking company, a sordid culture fuelled by influence, alcohol and sex
A highly unusual leak last month of internal documents from a private contractor linked to China's government and police revealed the sordid wheeling and dealing that takes place behind the scenes in China's hacking industry.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
NEW How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
-
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Things to do in Ottawa during the March Break