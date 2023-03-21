Victim in Fairview Mall parking lot shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man

Police have identified the man killed in a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall Monday as a 21-year-old man from Toronto.

Madar Hassan died after being dropped off at a local hospital by a civilian vehicle on Monday night, Toronto police said Tuesday.

The shooting took place at Fairview Mall, located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Two male victims, both 25-years-old, were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital, where one remains in life-threatening condition. The other has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The third shooting victim, identified Monday as Hassan, was later dropped off at a hospital in a personal vehicle but died of his injuries.

Police say they believe the suspect fled the scene. At this time, no suspect information has been released.

“We do believe that suspects did flee the scene and our investigators are on scene working diligently to try to identify those persons or person that may have been responsible for this incident,” Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Mike Hayles at the scene.

“Because of the nature of this shooting – occurring during the day – we do have information indicating that several people are seen fleeing the scene, both on foot and in vehicle. Here's the difficulty: we don't know which of those people are going to be persons of interest, and which of those people were simply witnesses in the area fleeing the scene of a daytime shooting.”

The shooting took place in one of the mall’s covered parking lots, on the north side of the building, and investigators believe that at least one vehicle was involved. On Monday afternonn, evidence markers could be seen surrounding a black sedan with its doors open.

Officers remain on scene and are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and information. Hayles says that police are also reviewing mall video footage from the area during the time of the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.