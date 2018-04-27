

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man has serious injuries after his car veered off the road near a ramp onto Highway 407, sped down an embankment and slammed into a centre median.

The collision happened at around 5:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Airport Road when it came upon the off ramp onto westbound Highway 407. Rather than taking the ramp onto the highway, it appears that the vehicle veered off the road, clipped some road signs and proceeded to travel through a grassy field separating the off ramp from Airport Road.

It then continued down an embankment, into a ditch and across multiple lanes of traffic before slamming head-on into the concrete median.

All told, the vehicle travelled about 200 metres.

Sources tell CP24 that the driver, believed to be a man in his 30s, sustained a broken leg and other injuries in the crash.

Police tell CP24 that the collision appears to have resulted from a medical issue. The driver is not expected to face charges.