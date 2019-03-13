Vehicle slams into Shoppers Drug Mart near Lytton Park
Police are investigating a crash near Lawrence Avenue and Avenue Road.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:09AM EDT
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart near Toronto’s Lytton Park neighbourhood on Tuesday night.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Lawrence Avenue and Avenue Road at around 10 p.m.
Members of the Toronto Police Service’s traffic service’s unit led the investigation into the incident on Tuesday night.
No serious injuries were reported.