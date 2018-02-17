

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Gunfire erupted on Highway 401 early Saturday morning, leading to a single-vehicle rollover just east of Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, police were notified of a reported shooting involving two separate vehicles travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway just before 5 a.m.

Schmidt said that one of those vehicles eventually lost control and ended up on its side.

He said that five occupants of that vehicle were found nearby and are currently being questioned by police.

The vehicle itself was found with multiple bullet holes, Schmidt said.

“Amazingly no injuries were sustained with the occupants inside the vehicle but we don’t know about any other injuries that may have been in the other vehicle. That is obviously part of the investigation,” he told CP24 at the scene.

Schmidt said that police are continuing to look for the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

In a video posted to Periscope he said that vehicle, described as a red car, would have significant damage on its left and right side as “it was involved in the collision and made contact with the barriers on both sides of the highway.”

“Right now we have members of our forensic identification unit, our highway safety division crime unit as well as members of the Port Credit OPP assisting with the investigation,” he said. “Obviously we will be checking area here for physical evidence and video evidence as well. There are several buildings in the area that may have cameras that could provide some information.”

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed at Winston Churchill Boulevard as police continue to investigate at the scene.

Schmidt said that it “could take quite some time” before the investigation is completed at the scene and the highway is reopened.