

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A van carrying more than a dozen dogs has been located after it was allegedly stolen from a dog walker in Whitby this morning.

Police in Durham Region say the female dog walker was near Garden Street and Manning Road at around 11:30 a.m. when she was ambushed by man reportedly armed with a knife.

The man was ultimately able to get into the vehicle and drove off with approximately 13 to 15 dogs inside.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police located the 2008 Chevy Uplander with all the dogs still inside.

“Officers are working on reuniting them with their rightful owners,” Durham police tweeted.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about the possible suspect.

"Theft suspect still outstanding, officers are still searching the area," a second tweet reads. "Dogs are fine and we will be making arrangements to get them home."