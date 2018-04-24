

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A Facebook post that touts an “Incel Rebellion” and makes reference to a deadly rampage in California nearly four years ago appears to have been posted to an account belonging to Alek Minassian prior to Monday’s van attack on Yonge Street, a spokesperson for the site has confirmed.

The post first surfaced in the aftermath of the massacre on Monday.

In it, a Facebook user with the name “Alek Minassian” says that an “Incel Rebellion has already begun!” and goes on to praise Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in Isla Vista, California in 2014.

The term “Incel” refers to someone who is involuntarily celibate and was also invoked by Rodger in a manifesto released prior to his attack. That manifesto referenced a desire to “punish” women who had long rejected him.

Though fake accounts that purportedly belong to a suspect can and do often surface in the wake of an attack with multiple casualties, the Facebook spokesperson tells CP24 that the post citing an “Incel Rebellion” appears to have been made from Minassian’s account.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the people who have been affected,” the spokesperson said. “There is absolutely no place on our platform for people who commit such horrendous acts. We have found and immediately deleted the suspect’s Facebook account.”

The post made to Facebook refers to Rodger as “the Supreme Gentleman,” which is the name that the killer used for himself in his manifesto.

The post also vows to “overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!,” a term used to described sexually active men and women by those belonging to the largely misogynistic “incel” internet subculture.

Minassian was enrolled in Canadian Armed Forces for two months

The surfacing of the Facebook post comes as information slowly comes to light about Minassian.

CTV News confirmed on Tuesday morning that the accused killer was briefly enrolled in the Canadian Forces late last year.

According to a statement provided to CTV, Minassian was a member of the Canadian Forces from Aug. 23 to Oct. 25 but did not complete his recruit training and asked to be voluntarily released after 16 days of training.

Of note, in the Facebook post connected to Minassian’s account the author refers to himself as “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010.”

Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection Monday's attack.