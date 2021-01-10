TORONTO -- Staff and residents at Tendercare Living Centre began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, hoping to stem to the outbreak at the hard-hit long-term care home.

Seventy-three people have died from contracting the virus at the Scarborough facility, where as of Friday there remained 23 active resident cases.

“I’m happy I’m going to get my vaccine today,” Nina Barcon, a personal support worker, told CTV News Toronto on her way into the centre. Barcon will return to work Monday after recovering from COVID-19.

North York General Hospital, which has temporarily taken over management of Tendercare, reported Friday that there were 80 resolved staff cases and forty-two of those staff members have already returned to work.

The vaccine rollout came as a relief to many families on Sunday. Judy and Dennis Yuen, who went to the centre to wave to Dennis’ mother through the window, were grateful that she was scheduled to receive the vaccine.

The 93-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas, they said, but had since been cleared.

“At least she’s not bed-ridden,” Judy Yuen said. “She gets to look out and wave at us.”

“It’s really tough for my mom and for us too,” Dennis Yuen said.

The vaccine launch at Tendercare came as Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at the Sinai Health System and University Health Network, criticized the province-wide rollout, given that the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care homes.

“Frankly, if we’re really, truly following an ethical framework and we’re following the evidence, we would make sure that these people were getting their vaccines first and foremost, before anybody else — even including me,” he said.

North York General Hospital was expected to provide an update the number of active cases at Tendercare Sunday afternoon.