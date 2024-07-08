TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled scene on electric scooter: police

    A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.

    Officers were called to a highrise apartment building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at approximately 2:55 p.m. for a shooting call.

    When they arrived on scene, police said, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, though his current condition is unclear.

    In an update Monday, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Toronto resident Moulay Adam Daniels, who allegedly fled the scene on an electric scooter.

    Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with gunshots wouds inside a Leslieville apartment on July 7.

    Daniels is wanted on six charges, including attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    He’s described by police as five-foot-eight with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

    “If located, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.

    Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

