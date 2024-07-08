Ongoing power outage in Scarborough leaves more than 15,000 customers without electricity

TORONTO
    An ongoing power outage in Scarborough left more than 15,000 Toronto Hydro customers without electricity Monday afternoon.

    The electric utility said crews are still working to bring power back to the affected area, which stretches from McNicoll Avenue south to Sheppard Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue east to Kennedy Road.

    Power has already been restored to more than 10,000 customers, Toronto Hydro said, but at least 3,150 remain without electricity at time of writing.

    A power outage in North York has left thousands of customers without power on July 8, 2024. (Toronto Hydro)

    The company said a full restoration of power is expected at 9:30 p.m. and thanked customers for their patience amid an ongoing heat wave.

    "We know it's a hot one out there and we're working as quickly and safely as possible," the company said in a tweet

    The exact cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but Toronto Hydro data shows it started at around 4:30 p.m.

