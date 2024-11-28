Upcoming transit disruptions this weekend for Toronto’s commuters

It could be a challenging weekend getting around the city for those who rely on public transit.

There are a number of scheduled interruptions impacting service on both the TTC and GO Transit as a result of construction and track work.

Here is what you need to know:

GO Transit

Service on the Lakeshore West line will be temporarily modified due to ongoing track work from late Friday evening through Sunday.

There will be no train service between Union and Oakville GO stations during this time. Replacement buses will be available to commuters and will run from Oakville GO and Clarkson GO to the Union Station Bus Terminal.

Minor schedule changes are to be expected between Oakville GO and Niagara Falls GO stations.

However, service will be completely suspended for Exhibition, Mimico, Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations. Commuters have been asked to look for alternate or local transit options.

The Long Branch station along with the parking lot will be shut from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. on Dec. 2. Affected owners of the reserved parking spots can expect to be notified.

All the regular GO routes are expected to resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

These disruptions are the result of undergoing Metrolinx track work between Long Branch and Port Credit stations, Metrolinx said.

More information regarding alternate routes and service changes can be found here.

TTC

But wait, there’s more.

The Younge-University Subway (Line 1) has also fallen prey to track work and maintenance.

Subway service between St Clair West and King Station stations will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be running and all stations will remain open for connecting routes. TTC staff will be present on site for any questions or assistance.

Regular service for Line 1 is expected to resume by 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

Extra Wheel Trans buses will be operational between St Clair West and King stations all weekend.

You can find the complete list of planned subway closures here.