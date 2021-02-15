TORONTO -- Snow is expected to pummel the GTA and many parts of southern Ontario tonight and early tomorrow morning, with between 15 and 25 centimetres of accumulation expected in Toronto.

Toronto and the regions of York, Halton, Durham, and Peel are all under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada was predicting two rounds of heavy snow today.

The first blast of winter weather was expected to arrive this morning but never materialized.

The second round of snow is expected to begin close to 9 p.m. and continue through the overnight hours. Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are possible during the height of the storm.

"Heavy snow is expected to move into the area this evening into Tuesday morning with snowfall accumulations near 15 cm, possibly reaching 20 to 25 cm in some places,” the national weather agency said in its warning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Burlington and Oakville, along with other parts of southern Ontario, including Hamilton and Niagara Region. Those regions could see between 20 and 35 centimetres of snow through Tuesday.

Environment Canada warned of "quickly changing" and "deteriorating" travel conditions into Tuesday morning.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the advisory read.

The snow is expected to taper off by late Tuesday morning.

Eric Holmes, a spokesperson for the city's transportation department, said staff have been preparing for this winter storm since last week.

"With a storm of this size, the cleanup is an important thing,” he told CP24 on Monday morning. “As soon as the snow starts to accumulate, you are going to see the salt trucks out and they are going to make rounds and rounds and rounds to keep the roads as safe as possible."

At 2.5 centimetres of accumulation, plows will hit expressways and at five centimetres, plowing operations will begin on major roads. Plows don't begin clearing residential streets until there is eight centimetres of accumulation.

Holmes said even when the snow stops, there will still be a significant amount of work to do to clean up the streets.

"The cleanup following the storm, that is a nuanced operation. It can take days. So we ask people to wait to call 311 if they are concerned about the snow clearing operation," he said. "That is because our crews are going to be out for the next couple days, plowing out roads, plowing out sidewalks, making transit stops safe. And that operation is going to continue."

Frigid temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to give way to warmer weather later this week.

A low of -9 is expected overnight, but that will feel closer to -12 with the wind chill. A high of -7 is in the forecast for Tuesday but the wind chill will make it feel like -18.

On Wednesday, Toronto will see sunshine and a high of -3 C and temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.