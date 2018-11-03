

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Up to 10 residents have been displaced after a fire tore through a townhouse unit in Oakville overnight, police say.

The blaze began in a unit on the third floor of the building on Pilgrims Way near Abbeywood Drive at around 12:30 a.m.

At one point, an Oakville Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter residents who were displaced due to heavy smoke on the third floor.

Police say that while the residents inside the unit were able to escape without any injuries, several cats did perish in the fire.

Police also say that several residents from adjoining units were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this point.

The Red Cross has been notified.