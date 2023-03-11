'Unpleasant and miserable': Actor Simu Liu slams Air Canada staff at Pearson airport

Canadian actor Simu Liu didn’t hold back this week when he let his millions of Instagram followers know how he felt about Air Canada, specifically their staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport.

“The good employees are truly great and the bad ones…well, they’re just some of the most unpleasant and miserable unprofessional human beings on the face of the earth,” the post made to his Instagram stories read in part.

It’s unclear what led to the scathing post, but the Marvel superhero did take time to mention the “good apples” at the national flag carrier.

“The best go above and beyond for people who are trying to brave horrendous airport lines to try and get to their destination.”

Liu, who was born in China and raised in the Greater Toronto Area, voiced his opinion to his three million followers on the platform on Thursday.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Air Canada for comment following the post, but has not yet received a response.

Canadian actor Simu Liu voices his opinion on the Air Canada staff at Pearson airport in an Instagram story. (Instagram/Simuliu)

Toronto Pearson and Air Canada made headlines for all the wrong reasons last summer following months of delays and flight cancellations brought on by the loosening of COVID-19 travel restrictions and related staffing issues.

Earlier this month, a Toronto-based coalition called on the federal government to implement its own trusted-traveller program to pre-vet low-risk travellers and help cut down on screening times for both domestic and international departures.