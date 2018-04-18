

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A union representing nearly 11,000 front-line TTC workers is slamming management for “walking away” from the bargaining table but the TTC says that it remains committed to a negotiated collective agreement.

In a written statement released today, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 criticized the TTC for ending contract negotiations late Tuesday afternoon in order to “sit and wait for the Ontario Ministry of Labour to appoint a conciliator.”

The union said that the TTC’s decision to “abandon negotiations” came after they were given a proposal for consideration.

“The union will continue its fight to protect pensions and benefits, while saving Toronto’s public transit system from privatization, which cost taxpayers more money in the end,” the release states. “Toronto’s transit union invites the TTC to return to negotiations and bargain in good faith.”

Members can’t strike

The TTC was declared an essential service in 2011 and therefor members of ATU Local 113 cannot legally strike.

Should they not reach an agreement with the TTC on a new collective agreement, the matter would go to arbitration.

The TTC, however, says that it believes a negotiated agreement is still possible.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the TTC said that it has already negotiated contracts with unions representing its machinists (IAMW Lodge 235) and its transit enforcement workers (CUPE Local 5089).

“The TTC believes a conciliator can help reach a negotiated agreement with Local 113 and remains committed to productive good faith bargaining,” the statement says. “The TTC negotiated contracts in 2014 with all of its unions, without arbitration. The TTC remains committed to doing the same in 2018.”

The TTC says that it previously provided ATU Local 113 with a “comprehensive package of initial proposals” on Feb. 20.

The last collective agreement between the TTC and the union expired on March 30.