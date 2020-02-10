TORONTO -- A father and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead in a Milton, Ont. conservation area hours after they went missing during a hike on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police say an extensive search was launched in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area around 7:30 p.m. after the pair did not return.

Police said the father and daughter arrived at the park between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and had planned to return by 5:30 p.m.

About 45 officers from various units at Halton Regional Police, including multiple firefighters, were called to search for the pair.

"It's a large area – very forested and it does encompass a cliff," Const. Steve Elms said on Sunday night. "It isn't your typical kind of search."

"The terrain is very rugged, very well treed and it can be slippery."

Tragically, we have located the bodies of the missing male and young female child. Milton Fire is currently assisting with recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. ^jh pic.twitter.com/cselPXKqM1 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 10, 2020

Police said the bodies of the man and young girl were located by officers just after 11 p.m. Next of kin has been notified but police did not identify the deceased.

The coroner and forensic investigators remain at the location where the father and daughter were found.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased," police said in a news release on Monday morning.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we grieve with them at this time."

A mix of rain and snow blanketed the region Sunday and police say their Search Incident Response Team, K9 Unit and Tactical Rescue Unit had faced challenging conditions from both the weather and the terrain.

With files from The Canadian Press