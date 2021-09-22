TORONTO -- Someone who bought a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $10,000 in Toronto last year has two weeks left to claim their prize.

In a news release issued Wednesday, OLG said the ticket sold in Etobicoke with the numbers 7-1-4-9-2-7-6 won the prize following the Lotto Max draw on October 6, 2020.

The first six of the seven Encore numbers must match in the exact order to win the $10,000 prize.

Players have exactly one year from the draw date to claim their prize, OLG said.

“The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre,” OLG said.

Think you’ve got the winning ticket? Check here to find out.