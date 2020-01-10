TORONTO -- The University of Toronto community came together Friday night to remember the students who were among the victims of the deadly plane crash in Iran earlier this week.

U of T is among dozens of Canadian universities and colleges who have confirmed several of their students and staff were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 went down shortly after takeoff from the airport in Tehran.

All 176 passengers and crew – including 138 people who had connecting flights – died in the crash. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday the number of Canadian victims now stands at 57 -- down from an earlier estimate of at least 63.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence from multiple sources indicates an Iranian surface-to-air missile may have intentionally downed the plane.

The crash came just hours after Iran launched missile attacks on bases in Iraq where American and allied troops are stationed.

Iran denied the allegations on Friday. The head of the investigation team said the inquiry could stretch into next year.

Many of the victims lived and worked in the GTA, and several were students at Toronto-area schools.

The University of Toronto said Wednesday six of their students, identified as Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, brother and sister Mohammad Asadi Lari and Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Amin Beiruti, Mohammad Amin Jebelli and Mohammad Salehe, were in the flight manifest.

Dozens gathered Friday at the university’s Multi-Faith Centre to celebrate the victims’ lives. A table was set up outside the venue where people could lay flowers and write messages.

Tears flowed as speakers shared stories and paid tribute to the victims.

The #UofT community is hosting and attending vigils on campus and around the city to remember the student lives lost in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, which killed all 176 aboard. �� https://t.co/LGm7DblPog pic.twitter.com/koxkd3fYTd — University of Toronto (@UofT) January 10, 2020

Mohammad Amin Beiruti wanted to better many lives through his research on the next generation internet, said his Ph.D. professor Yashar Ganjali.

“By improving technology, he was hoping to better the lives of everyone in this world,” said Ganjali. “He made that his goal. He was hoping to have a role in how technology can ease the life of human beings.”

Beiruti went to Iran after his grandmother passed away, Ganjali said. He wanted to spend time with his family and console them.

In addition to being hardworking and ambitious, Beiruti was very caring and kind and that made him different than others, Ganjali said.

“It’s a great loss for us not to have him amongst us,” he said.

Zeynab Asadi Lari was bright and full of hope, her friend Ghazaleh Ahmadzadeh said.

She said Zeynab had a contagious smile that spread happiness to those who surround her.

“I can’t make sense of the tragedy,” said Ahmadzadeh.

Zeynab’s brother, Mohammad Asadi Lari, is being remembered as someone passionate about humanitarian work. He volunteered for the Canadian Red Cross on its Youth Advisory Committee.

“His dedication to the Red Cross mission and youth engagement were truly inspiring to all those who had the opportunity to work with him,” the Canadian Red Cross said in the statement.

Kevin Vuong taught Mohammad Amin Jebelli last year. After the conclusion of the class, he said they became friends.

Vuong said his friend exuded love, kindness, and care, adding that when Jebelli spoke, people listened.

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” he said.

His fondest memory of Jebelli was the time when they traded Army versus Navy jokes. Vuong served in the Navy while Amin was in the Army.

"He was always somebody that I could always trust to help me keep an eye on the students," Vuong said. “I’m having trouble processing it."

U of T president Meric Gertler said the vigil was a way to honour the victims who had an outsized impact on academia in Canada and in the university.

“Our whole community is hurting quite badly,” Gertler said.

Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell also attended the vigil. She said it was terrible that so many of the victims were people going into professions where they were going to make a dynamic contribution to society.

Dowdeswell said a way to pay tribute and honour all the victims is to follow in their footsteps.

“How lucky we are in Canada to have been enriched by these young students.”

Several other vigils were also held in North York, Mississauga, and in Aurora.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press,