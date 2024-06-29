TORONTO
    • One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS

    A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard at 11:05 a.m. for a collision.

    Police said two vehicles were involved and a light pole was struck and fell.

    Toronto Paramedics Services told CP24 that one man was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

    A second man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

