'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
On Tuesday, Mamakwa, the only First Nation legislator at Queen's Park, will rise in the legislative chamber – with his mother, sister, brothers, friends and elders watching from the gallery – and ask a question in Anishininiimowin, known in English as Oji-Cree.
For the first time in its history, the Ontario legislature will allow, interpret and transcribe a language other than English and French.
It will also be a birthday gift to his mom, Kezia Mamakwa, who turns 79 that day, and a nod to his late father, Jerry Mamakwa.
"Language is nationhood, language is identity, language is where history comes from and language is me and my people," Sol Mamakwa, a 53-year-old NDP legislator, said in an interview.
"It's important because there's so many of us who are losing our languages. I think it's a step toward reconciliation and a step toward reviving our languages."
The federal government in decades past, with help from the Catholic and Protestant churches, tried to kill Indigenous languages through various means, including residential schools that ripped children away from their families and forced them to speak English. Indigenous languages have been slowly dying over the past century.
About 25 people from Mamakwa's Kingfisher Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario will travel to Toronto to watch him make history along with 75 other guests, including Indigenous leaders.
"I think about the people who have lost their language, I think about the people who were not allowed to speak their language in residential schools and I think about my mom," Mamakwa said as he choked up. She lives with dementia and has good days and bad, he said.
His family's pride resonates through several phone conversations.
"She's so proud, " Mamakwa's sister Esther Sakakeep, said of her mother. "As I am, for my little brother. I just wish our dad would be there, but I know he will be looking down on us."
His older brother struggled to find words to describe his feelings.
"I went to residential school, and I remember, even though I didn't think of it much at the time as a teenager, they had told us we couldn't speak our language, you just couldn't and if you did, you'd be punished badly," Jonathon Mamakwa said.
"To see this, it's awesome."
SPARKING CHANGE
A chance encounter in March between Sol Mamakwa and Government House Leader Paul Calandra triggered the change.
One evening Mamakwa found himself at a reception at Queen's Park where he gave a speech partly in his own language and partly in English.
He told the crowd his parents taught him to speak Anishininiimowin first, and English second. He lamented the fact he could not speak his own language in the legislative assembly, then went on with his speech.
Mamakwa said his comments were deliberate, trying to plant an idea for change inside the mind of Calandra, who also spoke at the event.
It worked. Calandra was irritated, believing Mamakwa was peddling untruths.
The next morning, Mamakwa sipped coffee at the cafeteria in the basement of Queen's Park with his northern New Democrat friends, Guy Bourgoin, a Métis man representing Mushkegowuk-James Bay, and John Vanthof, a farmer representing Timiskaming-Cochrane.
Calandra, a staunch Progressive Conservative who runs multiple ministries, strolled by with his staffers and, as he is wont to do, chirped at the Official Opposition members.
"I asked Sol if I should cross the floor to help them ask better questions," Calandra said with a laugh.
He also chided Mamakwa for his belief he could not speak his language in the legislative chamber. Mamakwa, getting irritated himself, said he had tried to speak several times before, but was cut off by the Speaker every time.
Owen Macri, Calandra's chief of staff and a walking encyclopedia of legislative procedures, then told his boss Mamakwa was right.
The only official languages at Queen's Park are English and French, he told Calandra. It had been that way since Confederation in 1867, with the rules laid out in a standing order.
"For the first time in six years, I walked out of the room and said, 'I'm wrong, you're right,'" Calandra recalled telling Mamakwa.
Over breakfast, the pair decided to fix it.
"It was just wrong," Calandra said. "It just seemed like this is common sense and I can't believe that we don't actually allow it to happen."
Mamakwa is widely respected among the different parties. Both the governing PCs and the Ontario Liberals tried to persuade him to join their sides at some point since he was elected for the riding of Kiiwetinoong, including a personal invitation from Premier Doug Ford to cross the floor.
Within days of that encounter, Calandra's chief of staff had two standing orders ready to go, one specifically for Mamakwa and a second allowing all future Indigenous members of the provincial parliament to speak their language.
The new rules are now enshrined: "Every Member desiring to speak must rise in his or her place and address the Speaker, in either English, French or an Indigenous language spoken in Canada. If a Member wishes to address the House in an Indigenous language, they shall, prior to taking their seat for the first time, notify the Clerk of the House of the language in which they intend to speak so the Speaker may arrange appropriate interpretation and translation capabilities."
The change means the world to Mamakwa.
"I guess I'm friends with Paul Calandra now," he said with a big laugh.
BEHIND THE SCENES
The change set in motion a flurry of activity to prepare for Tuesday.
The legislature's broadcast and recording service department currently provides a live simultaneous interpretation of English to French or vice versa in the chamber, in committee hearings and on television and online.
Adding a third language has presented some technical challenges, said Jeff Goodman, operations manager of the broadcast service, but there are plans to address them.
On Tuesday, one Indigenous interpreter will be in a broadcast booth inside the chamber usually occupied by the French interpreter, Goodman explained. The French interpreter will shift upstairs to an empty committee interpretation booth as part of a makeshift relay that's been set up.
When Mamakwa speaks, his words will be translated to English and sent to the earbuds inside the house, out for broadcast and up to the French interpreter on the fifth floor for further translation – all in real-time.
The legislature may eventually need to add a third interpretation booth to accommodate anyone speaking an Indigenous language, but they will also need to figure out how to perform the same act remotely if interpreters are not physically in Toronto.
Indigenous interpreters have been difficult to find, Goodman said, but the legislature has two Oji-Cree interpreters ready for Tuesday.
Mamakwa will speak for about 10 minutes in his language before the question period.
In addition to live translation, one interpreter will help transcribe Mamakwa's speech and questions so they can be represented in syllabics, an Indigenous writing system, in Hansard, the official record of proceedings at Queen's Park.
"It's a big challenge, but, it's amazing to see all of these different groups work together, and we're excited to be a part of something really important," Goodman said.
Indigenous leaders are expected to take in the historic moment, including Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in northwestern Ontario.
"I continue to be amazed by Sol's leadership," Fiddler said. "This is just an example of how effective he can be as a provincial parliamentarian to advancing our language initiatives, to restore our language and our culture and for him to do this at that level is pretty incredible."
For Mamakwa, the change is part of his goal to better the lives of First Nations people and keep his roots strong.
"This is change for the good at Queen's Park because there will be others behind me," he said. "It will be a good day."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
Why did the French Open cancel a farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal? And why is he unseeded?
The French tennis federation put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year, because he has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times.
Here's what every key witness said at Donald Trump's hush money trial. Closing arguments are coming
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man, 27, dead after two-car collision in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A 27-year-old man died after a two-car collision in Montreal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough overnight, police say.
-
Legault calls social media platforms 'virtual pushers' as party mulls age restrictions
Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are nothing less than 'virtual pushers,' according to Premier François Legault.
-
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Ottawa
-
Newly build homes vs resale ones
There are many decisions to make before deciding to buy a house and one of those is whether to buy a new or a resale one.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
-
Is the drive-in movie theatre at risk of going dark?
As another season of summer rounds the corner into view, drive-in movie theatres across Canada are coming back to life, but some are worried the tradition might go away altogether.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW 'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
-
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Kitchener
-
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
-
Drugs and weapons seized, two arrested in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.
-
Waterloo unveils fully accessible, self-cleaning washroom
A new public washroom has opened in Uptown Waterloo and not only can it self-clean, but it's all fully accessible.
London
-
Huron County fire crews tackle blaze at Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware
Huron County fire crews spent Saturday evening extinguishing a fire at hardware store in Goderich.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights open Memorial Cup with a shutout victory
London shutout Drummondville 4-0 Saturday afternoon to get their first victory, and guarantee at least a playoff spot in the Canadian Hockey League championship tournament.
-
Rohingya demonstration in downtown London, Ont. calls on Canadian government to do more to stop genocide
Approximately 100 members of London’s Rohingya-Canadian community demonstrated at Victoria Park in London Saturday, trying to bring awareness to what they said is a second wave of genocide on Rohingyas in Myanmar.
Windsor
-
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
-
Bodies recovered in search off Sandpoint Beach
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
-
New pro wrestling promotion holding its first show in Leamington next weekend
On June 1, Noble Champions Group will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.
Barrie
-
Community unites for 12th annual 'Walk for Suicide Awareness' in Barrie
Dozens participated in the 12th annual Walk for Suicide Awareness event on Saturday.
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Annual memorial golf tournament honours Chase McEachern's legacy
The legacy of a young boy's passionate campaign to install defibrillators in schools and arenas to save lives continues to inspire people across the province.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
-
Part of Pembina Highway closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle
Police have shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Heavy rain, snow drenches southern Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba were walloped with rain and snow Friday, with some regions seeing more than 85 millimetres of precipitation.
Atlantic
-
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
-
57-year-old Carleton man dead following boating accident: P.E.I. RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Edmonton
-
Marchment scores winner, Stars beat Oilers 3-1 to even Western Conference final 1-1
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
-
Protesters raise multitude of issues at 'Enough is Enough UCP' protest Saturday
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Alberta legislature Saturday to express their discontent with Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government.
Calgary
-
Road closures in effect for Calgary Marathon
Several roads are closed for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.
-
Stampeders pounce on Lions for 30-6 pre-season win
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
Regina
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Regina city councillor Andrew Stevens not running in next municipal election
After eight years of serving on Regina’s City Council, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens will not be running again in the next municipal election.
-
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Vancouver
-
'Making his legacy come alive': Ball hockey tournament honours fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien
Dozens gathered at a rink in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday to play in a ball hockey tournament in honour of fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien.
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.