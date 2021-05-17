TORONTO -- Emergency crews are on scene of an industrial accident after two workers were rescued from a trench in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police responded to reports of an industrial incident in the area of Don Mills and Goodview roads shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said one worker was reportedly in a trench when another worker fell in.

A man was extricated and taken to hospital in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The second worker was rescued shortly after and taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

No other details about the accident have been released.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

Toronto police said to expect road closures in the area.