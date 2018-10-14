

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with stab wounds following a robbery in the city’s west end.

It happened in the vicinity of Wallace Avenue near the rail tracks which straddle the Wallace Emerson and Junction Triangle neighbourhoods.

The teen was found with multiple stab wounds following some sort of altercation, Toronto police said.

Emergency responders found him conscious and breathing, however paramedics described his injuries as life-threatening. Police later said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male was also injured, but police said his injuries are superficial.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Sgt. James Makhlouf said police are investigating the incident as a robbery.

“It’s very preliminary right now. I’m still trying to gather as much as I can,” Makhlouf said.

He said police are looking for between eight and 10 suspects at the moment.

On Sunday evening officers could be seen scouring the rail tracks looking for evidence.

No arrests have been made so far.