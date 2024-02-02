TORONTO
    Two teens, ages 13 and 16, arrested after stealing car with 2 young children inside: Toronto police

    Two teenage boys, ages 13 and 16, are facing a slew of charges after police say they stole a vehicle with two young children inside in the northwest end of the city on Thursday.

    According to police, at around 3:30 p.m., a driver briefly exited their running vehicle with their two children, ages four and seven months, inside.

    At that point, a 13-year-old jumped into the vehicle, drove away, and picked up a second suspect a short distance away, police said.

    Officers were immediately dispatched to the area and located the vehicle, which had been abandoned after the two teens attempted to take off on foot, investigators said.

    After a brief foot chase, the two suspects were arrested, police confirmed.

    One of the victim’s children suffered minor injuries, investigators said, and was transported to hospital, where they were treated and released.

    The two teens, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, abducting a person under 16, and possession of property obtained by crime.

