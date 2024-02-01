TORONTO
    2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto

    Toronto police
    Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.

    It happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area, near the Weston GO station.

    Police said they arrested two male youths after a foot pursuit and located the vehicle.

    The children were also found safe, though one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    It’s not clear whether the suspects realized there were children in the car at the time of the theft. 

