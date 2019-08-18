Two people taken to hospital after motorcycle, car collide in Mississauga
Police investigate a collision at Aerowood Drive and Dixie Road in Mississauga Sunday August 18, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Mississauga overnight.
It happened at Aerowood Drive and Dixie Road.
Images from the scene showed a motorcycle crashed into the back of a black vehicle.
Two people from the motorcycle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.