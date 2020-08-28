Advertisement
Two people seriously injured in North York shooting
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 5:53PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting near Jane and Finch.
TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in North York Friday afternoon.
It happened on Jane Street at Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5 p.m.
Police said they received reports of shots fired and people running from the area.
When officers arrived, they initially located one victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from serious injuries. Police later said they found another victim.
Both were transported to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
More to come…