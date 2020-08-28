TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in North York Friday afternoon.

It happened on Jane Street at Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said they received reports of shots fired and people running from the area.

When officers arrived, they initially located one victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from serious injuries. Police later said they found another victim.

Both were transported to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

More to come…