

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people have sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a shopping mall in North York on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near one of the entrances to CF Fairview Mall—at the intersection of Fairview Mall Drive and Godstone Road—sometime before 12:45 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said that a male and a female victim were both transported to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said. The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.