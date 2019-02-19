

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s west-end.

Toronto police were called to a residential building on Caledonia Road near Lotherton Pathway shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving calls from people who heard gunshots.

Initially, police reported that the two victims, a male and a female, were found at the building without vital signs.

Their conditions were later upgraded to serious, but possibly life-threatening. Both victims have been rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Police said have not yet determined the circumstances behind the shooting.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects.

Officers remain on scene investigating.

More to come…