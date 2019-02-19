Two people rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto's west end
Members of Toronto police's emergency task force at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 19, 2019.
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:31AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:37AM EST
Two people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s west-end.
Toronto police were called to a residential building on Caledonia Road near Lotherton Pathway shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving calls from people who heard gunshots.
Initially, police reported that the two victims, a male and a female, were found at the building without vital signs.
Their conditions were later upgraded to serious, but possibly life-threatening. Both victims have been rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Police said have not yet determined the circumstances behind the shooting.
There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects.
Officers remain on scene investigating.
More to come…