

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person was rushed to a trauma centre with potentially critical injuries and another has sustained serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to a plaza in the area of Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard for reports of gunfire at around 8:20 p.m.

Two victims were found in the area, Toronto police said. One of them was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with injuries that may be life-threatening, police said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the plaza following the shooting Tuesday night and bullet holes and broken glass could be seen at two storefronts.



Police tape blocks off the North York plaza after two people were injured in a shooting. (CTV News Toronto)

One man who spoke with CP24 said he was washing his clothes at the laundromat when the gunfire erupted.

"I ran to the back of the laundromat," said the man, who said he heard around 10 gunshots.

The man, who lives near the plaza, said the shooting left him shaken.

"I'm nervous. My heart is pounding right now."

There is no information about possible suspects so far.

A number of roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.