TORONTO -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a man with a gun became involved in a fight inside a downtown grocery store Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street sometime before 2 p.m.

Toronto police said that a fight broke out between two shoppers when one accused the other of staring at him. According to investigators, when one shopper began to film the behaviour of the other, the man being filmed pulled out a gun. A fight ensued.

Store employees intervened and helped subdue the man until officers arrived at the scene.

“The cops were here super-fast. I’m just happy everyone worked together on that one,” one store employee told CP24.

Two people were transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics said. Neither person had serious injuries.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, police said, and a firearm was recovered. It is not known if shots were fired during the fight.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.