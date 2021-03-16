TORONTO -- Two people have been found dead inside a Toronto apartment building, police say.

Authorities said they were called to 295 Shuter Street, located in the Parliament and Shuter streets area, on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers are in the early stages of their investigation and couldn't provide further information at this time.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.