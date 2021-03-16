Advertisement
Two people found dead inside Toronto apartment building
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:54AM EDT
Police investigate after two bodies were found inside an apartment building located at 295 Shuter Street. (CP24 / Aaron Adetuyi)
TORONTO -- Two people have been found dead inside a Toronto apartment building, police say.
Authorities said they were called to 295 Shuter Street, located in the Parliament and Shuter streets area, on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers are in the early stages of their investigation and couldn't provide further information at this time.
Toronto paramedics confirmed that both people were pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.