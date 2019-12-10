TORONTO -- The death of a 27-year-old woman who was found inside a Brampton home has been deemed a homicide, police say.

Authorities were called to a home near Eagle Ridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they found a woman's body and the body of a 35-year-old man inside the home. The death of the woman has now been deemed a homicide, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the man are still ongoing.

Homicide Investigation in Brampton - https://t.co/g9NaAlH7SO — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 10, 2019

Investigators are not searching for any further suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.