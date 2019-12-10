Two people found dead inside Brampton home
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 6:28AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 8:11AM EST
TORONTO -- The death of a 27-year-old woman who was found inside a Brampton home has been deemed a homicide, police say.
Authorities were called to a home near Eagle Ridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police said they found a woman's body and the body of a 35-year-old man inside the home. The death of the woman has now been deemed a homicide, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the death of the man are still ongoing.
Investigators are not searching for any further suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.