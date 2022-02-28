Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.

Toronto police said Monday the alleged assaults took place in the Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road area and the Danforth Road and Eglington Avenue East area.

Police said over the past 17 years, a man and woman have committed multiple sexual and physical assaults against men, women and children.

According to investigators, many of the assaults were recorded and uploaded to the Internet.

To date, charges have been laid in relation to 41 victims, police said.

Police said they still have a number of unidentified victims and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Martin 'Mark' Wettlaufer, 37, and Kathleen Wardlaw, 42, were arrested and charged with hundreds of offences relating to the investigation, police said.

Police did not say when Wettlaufer and Wardlaw were arrested. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone who believes they were victimized, or has information about the accused, to contact police by calling 416-808-7521.