

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have confirmed that two people are dead following an unknown trouble call Saturday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews responded to a report of unknown trouble just after 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Davisville Avenue near Yonge Street.

Once officers arrived, they located two people inside an apartment with obvious trauma, police said.

The pair was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to police.