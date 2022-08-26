Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after being stabbed in North York on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue area, just south of Finch Avenue West, around 3:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police say they received reports that a man and a woman were involved in an altercation, and the woman was stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found two people without vital signs suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving measures, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police say a third person was shortly located with minor injuries. He was taken into custody before being transported to hospital for treatment.
"We're satisfied that the incident is contained. There is no longer a threat to public safety," said Acting Insp. Roger Desrochers.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. Roads in the area are closed for investigation.
