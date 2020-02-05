TORONTO -- Two people have been charged after a 24-year-old man died in a fatal stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue at around 2 a.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance in the area.”

Police said that two men were observed walking along Sebastian Drive and became involved in an altercation with one another.

The victim, identified by police as Christopher Birrell of no fixed address, fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police said their Homicide and Missing Persons unit were notified and took over the investigation.

Arrests Made in Fatal Mississauga Stabbing - https://t.co/RAeQ4Kwk6e — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 5, 2020

Shayan Syed, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with second-degree murder and Ayah Boutari, a 20-year-old woman from Mississauga, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).