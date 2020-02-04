TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials said a male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, a large amount of police tape could be seen in the residential area.

Peel Regional Police said its homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death.

Suspicious Death

- call recd 0221 hrs

- Area of Aquinas Av / Sebastian Dr Mississauga

- Individual located and pronounced deceased

- Homicide Unit notified

- There will be an ongoing police investigation in the area

-P200044168 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 4, 2020

No descriptions of any possible suspects have been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.