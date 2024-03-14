TORONTO
    • Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, driver flees

    A hit-and-run crash in the city’s west end left two female pedestrians injured and caused a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of some buildings Thursday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Lisgar Street, east of Dufferin Street, at around 8 p.m. for a collision.

    Police say a vehicle struck two female pedestrians and hit a gas line and wall.

    The pedestrians sustained minor injuries, police say.

    As a result of the crash, several buildings were evacuated, and the power was shut off.

    It is unclear when residents will be let back in.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene.

    There is no description of the vehicle, but it was last seen southbound on Lisgar Street.

