

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two patients are being transported to SickKids Hospital after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to CP24 that one patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are possibly life-threatening, while the extent of the other patient’s injuries is not yet known.

Officials have not released the age or gender of the victims.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate the incident.