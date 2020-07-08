TORONTO -- Additional arrests have been made and charges will be upgraded for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting in Scarborough two months ago that left a Toronto woman dead, police say.

Police were called to the area of Brimley and Pitfield roads on March 13 at 9:55 a.m. for “unknown trouble.” When officers arrived, they located two women both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The women were rushed to a local trauma centre where one of the victims was pronounced dead. She has since been identified as 38-year-old Theepa Seevaratnam of Toronto. Police say the other woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 30, police arrested Steadley Kerr of Toronto. At the time, the 28-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police now say those charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder following Kerr’s court appearance on July 23.

Kerr’s attempted murder charge remains unchanged.

Additionally, police say that two others have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, Gary Samuels, 27, of Oshawa and Vijendran Balasubramaniam, 42, of Toronto were each charged with first-degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder.