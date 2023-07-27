Two of four gunmen still at large after 'Baby Shark' themed birthday party shooting in Toronto
Two years after a horrific gunfight at a one-year-old’s “Baby Shark”-themed birthday party in Toronto ended with three children shot in the crossfire, one of their dads is facing more than a decade behind bars and a community is trying to heal.
But there are still many questions about what sparked the fight that day, with a judge in the case pointing out that it’s still unclear which of the three gunmen shooting towards the crowd actually hit the children, with two gunmen remaining at large.
“Unfortunately, for them, this is still a traumatic experience,” said Marcel Wilson, a former gang member who works with that community as part of the One by One Movement.
“They’re doing better, but the trauma that results from these things is long-lasting,” he said.
Responding to a question from CTV News on Wednesday, Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor said he was at that scene and remembers it well.
“I can tell you that the investigation continues. We never close a case,” Proctor said. “I can assure you teams of investigators continue to work that case.”
Video played at the trial of one gunman shows what was supposed to be a happy event, with balloons over the young child’s name in large letters in the courtyard of a building on Tandridge Crescent in North Etobicoke.
But soon, a man in a red hat, Kevin George, and a man in black, Demar Cadogan, can be seen arguing. A woman tries to intervene, but George pulls a gun prompting Cadogan to fire back. A firefight begins as people scatter.
The court found four men fired a total of 22 rounds of ammunition. Cadogan was shot in the legs. Police arrived to find three children hit: a five-year-old in the head, an eleven-year-old in the buttock and a one-year-old grazed on the forehead.
Another security tape shows gunmen running off. One trips over a fence, falls, and then keeps running. Police bodycam footage shows the chaos as multiple squad cars converge on the birthday party, and officers and others tend to the wounded.
George was sentenced in May to 11 years for his role in the firefight. Justice Peter N. Fraser pointed out that George is the father of the injured one-year-old.
“Mr. George endangered the lives of a great many people, young children among them…he has chosen to embrace criminality and to act without any regard for the laws of this country or the safety of other people, even members of his own family,” he wrote.
Fraser said despite five witnesses testifying, none identified the shooters or explained how or why the incident occurred.
To figure out who one gunman was, the crown compared the man in the red hat in the surveillance video to pictures and rap videos of George to confirm his identity. He’s wearing a “Daddy Shark” t-shirt in one of those photos.
To figure out who one gunman was, the crown compared the man in the red hat in the surveillance video to pictures and rap videos of George to confirm his identity. He’s wearing a “Daddy Shark” t-shirt in one of those photos. (CTV News Toronto)
Cadogan fired one shot away from the crowd and pleaded guilty, Fraser wrote in another judgment.
That leaves two people who appeared to be on George’s side in the firefight who haven’t been arrested or charged.
Wilson said people in the community would like their homes to be safer — but they understand there’s a risk with cooperating with the police.
“The narrative we hear is, if we speak out, what kind of protections are we getting? How are we going to be reassured that our community is going to be safe? It’s a double-edged sword,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he’s worried about the ripple effect of the violence in the community. He said it needs more resources to ensure the kids will go on the same path as he did and not succumb to the allure of the gang lifestyle or feel the need to carry guns.
There’s no way to know how someone can go from being a dad participating in a birthday party to a shooter that wounded several, including his own child, said Dr. Adam Ellis, a sociologist at the University of Waterloo.
But he said it’s important to understand the pressures of that world and the subjective history of each individual that can prompt someone to pick up a gun.
“A lot of this stuff is rooted in young men with distorted ideas of their own masculinity carrying heavy loads of trauma. It takes one incident, one person saying the wrong thing, and this is expressed through the barrel of a gun,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Two victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm in Nova Scotia have been identified as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
These are the 5 things you should know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
Sign outside Quebec Ukrainian summer camp vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti.
London
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
Kitchener
-
One person sent to hospital, weapons investigation underway in Kitchener
Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Slain Toronto police K9 arrives at U of G for end-of-life veterinary services
A slain Toronto police dog’s remains arrived at the University of Guelph Thursday morning following a procession.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | City officials to provide an update on O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train is expected to resume service on Monday, with eight-single-car trains serving all stations on Line 1. Trains will stop at stations every seven to eight minutes.
-
Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month
The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Windsor
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
-
Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police
Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect sought in east Windsor break-in
Windsor police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a local business, stealing $500.
Barrie
-
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
-
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Man, 52, charged in sexual assault at Newmarket dog park
Police arrested a 52-year-old York Region man in connection with a sexual assault at a Newmarket dog park.
Atlantic
-
Two victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Two victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm in Nova Scotia have been identified as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Winnipeg
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Rail cars carrying dangerous goods go off tracks en route to Thompson
A train derailment has disrupted rail service between Winnipeg and Thompson Thursday.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people
Authorities have announced charges against a B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.
-
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash after 'unprovoked' attack near Surrey SkyTrain station
An investigation into an alleged attack on a group of men near a Surrey SkyTrain station last month has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.