TORONTO
Toronto

Final suspect wanted in relation to over 30 break-and-enters: police

A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo. A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo.

Two more suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-and-enters across the GTA have been arrested, according to police.

Police say that search warrants were issued at the suspects homes last month and that officers discovered numerous items stolen from break-and-enters at the time.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for four suspects.

One of the wanted parties, 36-year-old Paul Nkrumah, was arrested by police on Nov. 30

Two additional suspects were then taken into custody on Dec. 4.

They have been identified as Mississauga residents Jordan Saccucci, 33, and Dumark Lindsay, 44.

Police say that Saccucci and Lindsay have each been charged with 68 break-and-enter related offences.

The final suspect is still wanted and has been identified by police as 37-year-old Marcel Blackburn of Hagersville.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News