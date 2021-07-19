TORONTO -- Two men have been seriously injured in a shooting in Leslieville.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road, east of Greenwood Avenue, for reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, Toronto Police said.

Police said there were reports that a man was running through backyards in the area, and they were searching for suspects.

No suspect description was immediately available.