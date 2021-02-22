TORONTO -- Two men were injured in separate stabbings overnight that possibly occurred in the same neighbourhood only four hours apart, Toronto police say.

The first incident occurred at a bus stop near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said there was a dispute between two people aboard a bus and a man in his 30s was stabbed when he got out.

He ran 200 metres to the south where emergency crews met him and transported him to hospital.

He is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect in that incident remains outstanding.

Less than four hours later, police say they were called to a home near the same intersection after a dispute between two people.

A man in his 40s was stabbed and taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect in that encounter fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.