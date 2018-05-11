

The Canadian Press





WELLAND, Ont. --Police say two men in Welland, Ont., are facing a combined 22 charges after a drug trafficking investigation that involved the Niagara regional police and the RCMP.

They say the investigation began in early spring and focused on a man who was believed to be trafficking heroin and fentanyl from a Welland residence.

Niagara police say two men were arrested Thursday evening and a search warrant was conducted in a residence in the city.

They say methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and Xanax were seized.

A 42-year-old man faces 15 charges, including eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and assault while resisting arrest.

An 18-year-old man faces seven charges, including five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Friday.